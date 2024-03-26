Trudeau says premiers complaining about carbon price didn’t pitch better ideas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits UNIFOR Local 200 and Local 444 members in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, March 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne The Canadian Press

By Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 7:47 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 8:50 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against premiers who are asking him to cancel an upcoming increase to the federal carbon price, saying they have not proposed better ideas to fight climate change. 

In a reply to the seven provincial leaders on Tuesday, Trudeau said the last time they discussed the issue in 2022, their governments either didn’t propose alternative solutions or couldn’t meet federal standards for reducing emissions. 

“We have made it clear that we are open to working with any and all provinces and territories that want to establish their own pricing systems (as long as they meet or exceed the national benchmark),” the letter said.

The premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador all asked to Trudeau to forgo a planned increase on April 1. 

The carbon price is set to increase by $15 a tonne — from $65 to $80. The increase is expected to add about three cents to the cost of a litre of gasoline. 

The leaders cite inflation and a high cost of living as reasons to slow down. Most have also requested to testify before a House of Commons committee on the matter, with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe set to appear by videoconference on Wednesday. 

Trudeau said in his letter that it’s critical to dispel the “misconception” that Canada’s carbon pricing system is a significant driver of inflation, as there are many factors at play. 

“According to the Bank of Canada, the carbon price is only responsible for about 0.1 percentage points of annual inflation,” he wrote. 

He said his government remains open to working with provinces that provide a “credible system” for carbon pricing, so long as it meets the federal standards. 

“We continue to remain open to proposals for credible systems that price pollution that reflect the unique realities of your regions and meet the national benchmark.”

Trudeau’s push against premiers is just the latest chapter in the years-long battle with provincial conservative leaders over the Liberal government’s signature climate policy. 

That policy has fallen under considerable pressure in recent months, as affordability concerns drive the political agenda and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre relentlessly campaigns to, as he puts it, “spike the hike.” 

Poilievre has been drumming up support for months, hosting coast-to-coast rallies, fundraising and selling party T-shirts with his pledge to “axe the tax” should Conservatives form the next government. 

As he rides high in public opinion polls, Poilievre can even point to solidarity from across the political aisle as the lone Liberal provincial leader, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, asks Trudeau for a pause. 

The prime minister has defended his policy by pointing out that Canadians get a quarterly cheque to offset paying the consumer carbon price, a rebate that is most generous for low-income households. 

He and his ministers have repeatedly slammed Poilievre for peddling simple slogans without providing his own plan to tackle climate change.

The Conservative leader has offered scant detail so far, including on whether he would keep in place the carbon price for big emitters that is expected to account for the most significant reduction in emissions. 

He has vowed to foster new technology and speed up approval processes for clean projects.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

3h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

3h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

Toronto police and Canada's sport watchdog say they are not investigating Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter, who is the subject of an NBA gambling probe. The league is looking into whether Porter...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

3h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

3h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

Toronto police and Canada's sport watchdog say they are not investigating Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter, who is the subject of an NBA gambling probe. The league is looking into whether Porter...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

3h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

4h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

9h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

10h ago

More Videos