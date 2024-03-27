Construction of new homes stable in 2023, but demand still outpaces growing supply of apartments

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of new homes in Canada's six largest cities remained stable at near all-time high levels last year, driven by a surge of new apartment starts despite demand still outpacing supply for rental housing. New homes are built in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 10:31 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 10:52 am.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of new homes in Canada’s six largest cities remained stable at near all-time high levels last year, driven by a surge of new apartments — despite demand still outpacing supply for rental housing.

The agency says combined housing starts in the Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa regions dipped 0.5 per cent compared with 2022, totalling 137,915 units, as apartment starts grew seven per cent to reach a record 98,774 units.

But that was offset by declines in the number of new single-detached homes, which fell 20 per cent year-over-year, due to weaker demand for higher-priced homes in an elevated mortgage rate environment.

The CMHC says rising costs, larger project sizes and labour shortages have led to longer construction timelines, prompting various levels of government in Canada to announce new programs aimed at stimulating new rental housing supply.

Of the six cities examined, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto saw growth in their total starts numbers, driven by new apartment construction reaching record highs.

But Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton recorded declines from the previous year, as the report noted Montreal was the only market with a significant decrease in new homes being built across all housing types.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

2h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

2h ago

Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino
Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. An OPP spokesperson said...

2m ago

Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan
Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion. Authorities were called to...

45m ago

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

2h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

2h ago

Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino
Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. An OPP spokesperson said...

2m ago

Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan
Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion. Authorities were called to...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

16h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

26m ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

18h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

18h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

22h ago

More Videos