Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on a TTC bus in Etobicoke.

Toronto police said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the Islington Avenue and Queensway area.

A spokesperson tells CityNews a man struck the female victim with a piece of wood or a stick while they were on a TTC bus.

Toronto paramedics said she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and male suspect were unknown to each other, police added, and the man fled the area on foot.