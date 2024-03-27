Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

white and black dice on green table
An OPP spokesperson said the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario were notified on March 18, 2024, of allegations that a table games dealer was in collusion with patrons at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 27, 2024 11:01 am.

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

An OPP spokesperson said the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario were notified on March 18, 2024, of allegations that a table games dealer colluded with patrons at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

This resulted in five people being charged.

They were identified as 21-year-old Anagha Varghese, 23-year-old Yakshu Nehra, 25-year-old Himanshu Tanwar and 25-year-old Parkh Raheja, all of Etobicoke. Tajveer Kour, 21, of Brampton, was also charged.

The accused parties face similar offences, including criminal breach of trust (Varghese and Kour), as well as fraud and theft charges.

All five were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opened in Rexdale in June 2023.

