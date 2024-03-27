Truck driver indicted on murder charges in crash that killed Massachusetts officer, utility worker

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 5:42 pm.

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck driver accused of crashing into and killing a police officer and a utility employee at a work site in a Boston suburb, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser, has been indicted on two counts of second degree murder and other charges, prosecutors and police said Wednesday.

Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, also faces charges of motor vehicle homicide, armed robbery, armed carjacking, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of a crash causing death, and other charges stemming from the Dec. 6 crashes in Waltham, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office and police said. He will be arraigned at a later date and is being held without bail.

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and a National Grid utility worker, Roderick Jackson, 36, of Cambridge, were killed in the incident.

Simon’s attorney, Lynda Dantas, said by email Wednesday afternoon that she had not seen the indictments and could not comment.

Simon was driving when he pulled to the side of a road to attempt a U-turn, then turned back into the road, hitting a vehicle, prosecutors and police said. He continued driving and hit Tracey and Jackson at a utility work site, a trench that was marked by orange cones and signs and yellow flashing lights, prosecutors said. Tracey was working a police detail at the work site.

The pickup truck also struck a National Grid truck before striking multiple other vehicles, prosecutors said. Simon then abandoned his truck, fled on food and pulled a knife on another police officer and stole his cruiser and fled, officials said. He crashed the cruiser and was arrested.

Waltham is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Boston.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll
Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll. The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll
Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll. The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island

Waterfront Toronto held a community meeting to discuss the latest development plan for Villiers Island, including increased housing targets. Michelle Mackey reports.

6h ago

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.
3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

8h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4:12
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

A million people are expected to descend on Niagara Falls on April 8, to view the total solar eclipse. Melanie Ng speaks with the Niagara Parks Commission about what visitors can expect on the big day.
More Videos