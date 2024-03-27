Ontario pothole season: Have your say in ‘worst roads’ campaign

Potholes are a constant irritation for drivers and cyclists not just in the GTA but across Ontario, and if your commute involves driving on such roads, you might want to nominate it for the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Worst Roads Campaign.

The 21st annual campaign launched on March 27 and runs until April 19. Click here to vote.

The CAA wants to hear from drivers and cyclists not just about potholes but also about roads with poor signage, traffic light mismanagement, and other safety concerns.

Four well-known Toronto roads made the top 10 list in 2023: Eglinton Avenue West, Finch Avenue, Steeles Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads in 2023

Barton Street East, Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward County Carling Avenue, Ottawa Finch Avenue West, Toronto Laclie Street, Orillia Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto Hurontario Street, Mississauga

Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ont., first appeared on CAA’s top 10 list in 2019 and climbed to the top for the second year in a row.

CAA officials said the roadway had “persistent issues with potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement.”

Road crews in Toronto have carried out two pothole repair blitzes this year. Since the start of the year, more than 50,000 potholes have been repaired — surpassing the amount done over the last four years.

With files from Lucas Casaletto and John Marchesan