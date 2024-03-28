Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims.

Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach at a club in the region when accusations were brought to them that someone had been sexually assaulted. Following an investigation, Panes was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Police did not identify the club where the alleged assault occurred nor did they indicate the gender or age of the victim.

“The accused is known to have worked at other martial arts clubs in the Greater Toronto Area,” police said. “Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. They are being urged to contact police as soon as possible.”

Police went on to say that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.