Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List

Two Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives exceeded $1 million dollar salaries in 2023 and OPG employees made up six of Ontario’s Top 10 earners, the province’s annual Sunshine List has revealed.

The list, which includes all Ontario Public Service and broader public sector employees who make $100,000 or more a year was released on Thursday.

And while $100,000 isn’t what it used to be, there were still some eyebrow raising salaries, topped by OPG President and CEO, Kenneth Hartwick, who brought home nearly $2 million ($1,925,372).

OPG Chief Strategy Officer, Dominique Miniere, earned the second highest salary at $1,119,533.

The next four top earners were also with the OPG, while the top 10 was rounded out by the presidents and CEOs of The Hospital for Sick Children, University Health Network, Metrolinx and the Ontario Publice Service Pension Board.

In a release, Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board, highlighted the sectors that saw the biggest salary bumps in 2023.

“The largest year-over-year increases were in the hospitals, municipalities and services, and post-secondary sectors, which together represented approximately 80 per cent of the growth of the list,” Mulroney wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford brought home a salary of $208,974.00.