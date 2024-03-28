Easter long weekend: What’s open and closed in Toronto, GTA

easter egg hut
Kids take part in an Easter egg hunt. (Photo by Alan Rodriguez)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 28, 2024 4:56 am.

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts.

For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday and Saturday and mainly cloudy but dry conditions on Easter Sunday, with temperatures around 8 C. Toronto’s current conditions and extended forecast can be found here.

Click here for Easter-related and other events taking place in the GTA this long weekend, as well as road closures in Toronto for events and ongoing construction. The current lane restrictions in place on the Gardiner Expressway for long-term road work will be temporarily lifted March 29-31 (Friday-Sunday) due to the Easter weekend.

As you make your plans, consult our list below of what’s open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. There are some closures in place on Easter Monday as well.

Attractions

Hours below are for Good Friday and Easter Sunday

  • Aga Khan museum, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario is closed due to a labour disruption (this may change by Easter)
  • Casa Loma, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • High Park Zoo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto History Museums, closed Friday; open Sunday – click here for locations and hours

Grocery stores/pharmacies

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but some select locations will be open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

The Loblaws on Carlton Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Good Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Rabba Fine Foods stores will be open on both days.

St. Lawrence Market’s main building will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also remain open. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Malls

  • Dufferin Mall: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Eaton Centre: Open Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fairview Mall: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Markville: Open Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Easter Sunday
  • Pacific Mall: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round
  • Scarborough Town Centre: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Sherway Gardens: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Square One Shopping Centre: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Vaughan Mills: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Yorkdale Mall: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

LCBO/Beer

LCBO and Beer stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Transit

The TTC will run on holiday service on Good Friday and regular Sunday service on Easter Sunday.

GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Other

  • Government offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday
  • There will be no mail delivery on Good Friday and Easter Monday
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday
  • City of Toronto drop-off depots and transfer stations will be open Friday but closed Easter Monday
  • Community and recreation centres in Toronto will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but scheduled drop-in programs and registered activities will run on Easter Sunday
