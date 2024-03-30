3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police investigate after a youth was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street
Police investigate after a youth was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street on March 30, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted March 30, 2024 9:51 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 10:46 pm.

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York.

Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they located a youth under the age of 18 suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Three suspects were seen fleeing the area in a grey/silver sedan. No further descriptions were available at the time as police continued to investigate.

