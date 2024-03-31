1 dead as Russia launches attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Relatives of those killed during the Russian occupation attend a commemoration of the victims at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Ukrainians mark the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, during which Russian occupation left hundreds of civilians dead in the streets and in mass graves in Bucha during the initial months of the Russian invasion in 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 5:50 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 5:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian cruise missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s western Lviv region killed one man, officials said Sunday.

The attack destroyed a building and sparked a fire, Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on social media app Telegram. He said that rescue operations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, thousands in Ukraine’s Odesa region were temporarily left without power Sunday after debris from a downed Russian drone caused a blaze at an energy facility, Gov. Oleh Kiper said. Some 170,000 homes were left with temporary power outages as a result of the attack, said Ukraine’s largest private electricity operator, DTEK.

The Ukrainian air force said that it shot down nine of the 11 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as nine out of 14 cruise missiles.

Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent days, causing significant damage in several regions.

Ukrainian energy company Centrenergo announced Saturday that the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant, one of the largest thermal power plants in the eastern Kharkiv region, was completely destroyed following Russian shelling last week. Power outage schedules were still in place for around 120,000 people in the region, where 700,000 had lost electricity after the plant was hit on March 22.

Ten Czech-made Vampire rockets also landed in the Russian border region of Belgorod on Sunday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. One woman was injured when a fire broke out following the attack, said regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed orders heralding the start of the country’s annual spring recruitment season, officially drafting 150,000 conscripts.

Russia’s parliament raised the upper age limit for conscripts from 27 to 30 in July 2023, in a move that appeared to be part of efforts to expand the country’s military during the fighting in Ukraine. All Russian men are obliged to complete the yearlong national service, although many avoid the draft by using deferments granted to students, people with chronic illnesses and others.

