Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station.

Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when a man made a comment towards her children.

The woman responded to the man who then approached her and began kicking her. He then grabbed an object and struck her in the head multiple times. The man then allegedly threatened to kill her before fleeing the area on foot.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man is described as five-foot-two to five-foot-six, between 30 and 40 years of age with a medium build, a black moustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with a blue vest underneath, a black toque and black gloves.

Police say the man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.