Houston police chief won’t say if thousands of dropped cases reveals bigger problems within agency

FILE - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks on Feb. 18, 2024, in Houston. Finner on Tuesday, April 2, declined to say whether recent revelations that more than 264,000 cases filed with Houston police in the past eight years were dropped due to a lack of personnel speaks to broader problems within his agency that need to be fixed. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 7:44 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 7:57 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief on Tuesday declined to say whether recent revelations that more than 264,000 cases filed with Houston police in the past eight years were dropped speak to broader problems within his agency that need to be fixed.

During a nearly two-hour meeting at police headquarters in downtown Houston with reporters and local community leaders, Chief Troy Finner acknowledged his department has lost some trust with the public because of the ongoing scandal. In February, Finner announced that hundreds of thousands of incident reports, including for sexual assaults and property crimes, were never submitted for investigation as officers assigned them an internal code that cited a lack of available personnel.

But Finner said he wasn’t ready to declare that the mishandling of these incident reports was an example of bigger cultural problems within the police department and how officers perform their duties. After a deadly drug raid in 2019, an audit found multiple problems with the Houston police narcotics unit behind the raid, including a lack of supervision and officers making hundreds of errors in cases.

“It’s ugly. It don’t feel good. It’s a part of that process that we brought upon ourselves,” Finner said during the meeting, which reporters were not allowed to record.

Finner said there would be accountability but declined to provide more details on this, citing an internal affairs investigation set to be completed by the end of April.

Last month, Mayor John Whitmire announced the creation of an independent panel to review police handling of the dropped cases.

Two assistant chiefs have already been demoted over their roles in the matter.

The police department has so far reviewed 67,533 of the 264,000 incident reports, Finner said Tuesday.

The department’s top priority has been reaching out to people who filed more than 4,000 sexual assault reports that were suspended, with 3,883 having been reviewed as of Tuesday, Finner said.

The internal code, part of the department’s record management system, was created in 2016, years before Finner became chief in April 2021.

Finner said he first found out officers were using the code during a meeting on Nov. 4, 2021, and gave an order for it to stop. But then he learned on Feb. 7 of this year that it was still being used to dismiss a significant number of adult sexual assault cases.

Finner suggested he and others in his department might have failed to follow up on whether the internal code was no longer being used because they were dealing with various issues, including a dramatic spike in crime during the pandemic, a shortage of officers and the deaths of 10 people at the Astroworld music festival, which happened a day after the meeting where he told his staff to stop using the code.

“I don’t make any excuses. When you are the chief, you are responsible,” Finner said.

One of the community activists who attended Tuesday’s meeting, Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, a Houston-based civil rights group, said there needs to be full transparency with the ongoing investigation and with any punishment so that people don’t think “this is business as usual.”

“We just want to know the facts about what happened and how we’re going to keep it from happening again,” Espinosa said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese...

6m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

2h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

2h ago

Top Stories

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese...

6m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

2h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

2h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

3h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

9h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.
2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.
More Videos