West Fraser and Mercer International dissolve joint venture in Cariboo Pulp and Paper

Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., Tuesday, April 21, 2009. West Fraser Timber Co. and Mercer International Inc. are dissolving their 50/50 joint venture in Cariboo Pulp and Paper. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 6:10 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 6:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — West Fraser Timber Co. and Mercer International Inc. are dissolving their 50/50 joint venture in Cariboo Pulp and Paper.

Vancouver-based West Fraser will be the sole owner and operator of the mill.

West Fraser president and CEO Sean McLaren says the move better positions the company to support the mill and provide ongoing certainty to its workforce.

Meanwhile, Mercer CEO Juan Carlos Bueno says the dissolution will allow the firm to direct resources to areas that better align with its long-term focus. 

West Fraser says the mill employs almost 300 people. 

Earlier this year, West Fraser announced it was permanently closing a sawmill in Fraser Lake, B.C., closing another in Maxville, Fla., and indefinitely curtailing operations at its Huttig, Ark., sawmill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WFG)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

12m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

12m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

6h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

23h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

23h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.
2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos