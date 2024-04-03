Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus

bus suspect
Durville Williams, 42, of Toronto is wanted for assault and fail to comply with a probation order. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 3, 2024 5:58 pm.

Toronto Police have identified a suspect after a person was attacked from behind as they were boarding a TTC bus last Friday.

Investigators say the victim was getting onto a bus in the Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West area at around 9:50 a.m. when they were approached from behind and attacked by a man.

The victim fell to the ground where the assault continued, police say.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police did not reveal the gender or age of the victim and didn’t specify the extent of injuries.

It’s also not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other, or if the attack was random.

Durville Williams, 42, of Toronto is wanted for assault and fail to comply with a probation order.

He’s described as six foot tall and 220 pounds with a heavy build, short black afro and a black beard.

He was wearing a black shirt, green jacket, dark pants, brown boots and a black toque.

