‘Unexpected’ service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals.

UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday acknowledging the issue.

“Please expect appointment or service delays at Toronto General, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Toronto Rehab due to an unexpected system outage,” the post reads. “At this time, it appears the situation is not related to a cyber event. We will provide another update at 9 a.m.”

The UHN website also appears to be down as of Wednesday morning.

The UHN is Canada’s largest research hospital, which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute for Education at UHN.