Smith says carbon pricing policy has changed since her past comments about benefits

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 3:26 pm.

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can no longer defend his carbon tax after hiking the cost since it was introduced.

Smith says if Trudeau needs to point to a comment she made three years ago, that means he can’t defend his current stance.

Trudeau turned down a call from some premiers to convene a first ministers’ meeting on the federal levy.  

Trudeau says such a meeting is unnecessary and that Smith appears to have flip-flopped on the program.

He pointed to a video of Smith speaking about the potential benefits of carbon levy rebates in 2021.

Smith, along with the premiers of Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, have written open letters with their requests on the carbon price as they continue to voice concerns over its impact on affordability.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

