Toronto police arrest two lawyers in fraud, breach of trust investigation
Posted July 17, 2025 5:05 pm.
Last Updated July 17, 2025 5:09 pm.
Toronto police say they have charged two lawyers in relation with a fraud and breach of trust investigation.
In a media release on Thursday, police say, Singa Bui, 42, of Toronto, defrauded parties involved in numerous real estate transactions, including her own clients.
Police say the incidents happened between 2021 and 2024.
Bui is facing the following charges:
- 24 counts of Fraud Over $5000
- 17 counts of Criminal Breach of Trust
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
Another individual connected to the investigation, Nicholas Cartel, 61, of Toronto, is separately charged with:
- Fraud Over $5000
Both Bui and Cartel will appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, on Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., in room 203.
Bui and Cartel are both currently suspended, according to the Law Society of Ontario.