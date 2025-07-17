Toronto police arrest two lawyers in fraud, breach of trust investigation

Toronto police say they have charged two lawyers in relation with a fraud and breach of trust investigation.

In a media release on Thursday, police say, Singa Bui, 42, of Toronto, defrauded parties involved in numerous real estate transactions, including her own clients.

Police say the incidents happened between 2021 and 2024.

Bui is facing the following charges:

24 counts of Fraud Over $5000

17 counts of Criminal Breach of Trust

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Another individual connected to the investigation, Nicholas Cartel, 61, of Toronto, is separately charged with:

Fraud Over $5000

Both Bui and Cartel will appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, on Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., in room 203.

Bui and Cartel are both currently suspended, according to the Law Society of Ontario.