Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online

woman in black T-shirt standing beside woman in gray top
Amazon is warning some customers of phony and uncertified solar eclipse glasses online ahead of Monday's event. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 5, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 8:51 am.

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online.

Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic Canada, will experience a few minutes of darkness in the middle of the day on Monday as the moon passes in front of the sun.

As a result, many have been flocking to purchase solar eclipse glasses needed to witness the spectacle in the sky. As it turns out, some companies appear to be profiting by selling delegitimate eye protection.

Breakfast Television received an email from an Amazon spokesperson following the sale of such solar eclipse eyewear. The product, which has since been removed from the website, was described as “Eyes Protection Paper Frame Glasses for Solar Eclipse Viewing.”

“The product listed was not included in the American Astronomical Society’s list of safe suppliers of solar eclipse viewers and filters and, therefore, may not be safe for viewing a solar eclipse,” the email read.

“If you still have this product, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend you not use it for the upcoming eclipse on April 8 and review the following information for more details, including how to view a solar eclipse safely and how to identify unsafe eclipse glasses.”

Related:

Amazon said refunds will be issued to those who purchased the alleged phony product.

“If you made this purchase for someone else, please notify the recipient immediately and provide them with the information,” the spokesperson noted.

“The safety and satisfaction of our customers is our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience this may cause you.”

Counterfeit eclipse glasses from China that are printed (on the back; see images below) with “Mfg. by American Paper Optics,” a U.S. company. Bottom: Real eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics.

The American Astronomical Society issued a statement on March 22 warning of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses. It noted that safe solar viewers block all but a minuscule fraction of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV), visible, and infrared (IR) light. 

“We used to recommend that you make sure the eclipse glasses you’re buying come from one of the manufacturers on our list,” the American Astronomical Society said. “But now that we know that fake, unsafe eclipse glasses are being misrepresented as coming from at least one of these manufacturers, we need to urge a more cautious approach.”

Residents are asked not to look directly at the sun during the eclipse, as it could cause permanent damage to their eyes. The only time to look at the eclipse without glasses is when the sun is fully covered by the moon during totality, which lasts only three or four minutes.

How to make a pinhole camera with everyday items for safe solar eclipse viewing

Regular sunglasses won’t block enough light, and NASA says even when the sun is 99 per cent obscured, it can still cause damage.

One simple way to observe the phenomenon is with a pinhole camera—more accurately described as a projector—that can be created with items most of us already have at home.

A basic pinhole projector can be made by pushing a pin through a piece of paper or cardboard to create a tiny hole. When you take that paper outside and cast a shadow with it on the ground, the bit of light that passes through the hole projects “a little tiny image of the sun” and allows safe tracking of the eclipse.

If you’re willing to put in a little bit more effort and want to engage kids in a fun activity, you can create a pinhole camera out of a cereal box, shoe box, or other cardboard box that is easily held to the eye.

For this project, you will need a piece of white paper, scissors, aluminum foil, a pin and some tape.

This eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canadian provinces since February 26, 1979, the first in Mexico since July 11, 1991, and the first in the United States since August 21, 2017.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt
Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The figure is up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase...

breaking

1m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

17h ago

Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora
Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora

Icy and slick road conditions resulted in a series of crashes involving 16 vehicles on Highway 404 in Aurora, forcing a portion of the highway to close at one point on Friday morning. The northbound...

updated

1h ago

'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks

With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt
Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The figure is up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase...

breaking

1m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

17h ago

Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora
Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora

Icy and slick road conditions resulted in a series of crashes involving 16 vehicles on Highway 404 in Aurora, forcing a portion of the highway to close at one point on Friday morning. The northbound...

updated

1h ago

'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks

With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

15h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

20h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

21h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos