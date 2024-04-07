Canadian Airbus workers reject company’s second contract offer

Airbus employees work next to the engine of Airbus A220
Airbus employees work next to the engine of Airbus A220 at the assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 1:59 pm.

MIRABEL, Que. — Unionized employees at the Airbus assembly facility in Mirabel, Que., have rejected the company’s latest contract offer in a vote earlier today.

A statement from Airbus says it had been holding talks with representatives of the Airbus A220 workers since they rejected the first offer three weeks ago.

The company says the dialogue at the bargaining table had been “open and constructive,” and it submitted a “new improved” offer to members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers on March 29.

But the Airbus statement says there is “still a gap between the union’s demands and the current financial capacity of the A220 which has not yet reached breakeven.”

It says Airbus remains committed to “reconciling the interests of our employees with the economic imperatives of the A220,” and its negotiating team would be back at the bargaining table as early as Monday.

A statement from the union after the first vote in March says it represents 1,300 of 3,000 workers at the facility, and those members had voted 99.6 per cent against the contact and 98.9 per cent in favour of strike action.

At the time, spokesman Eric Rancour said members were concerned that the proposed wage increases were below the rate of inflation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that...

15m ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

8m ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.  The bulk of that — $2...

43m ago

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that...

15m ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

8m ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.  The bulk of that — $2...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

20h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos