Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada’s AI capacity
Posted April 7, 2024 11:52 am.
Last Updated April 7, 2024 11:59 am.
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
The bulk of that – $2 billion worth – is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government’s pre-budget tour.
The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops around the country.
Last week many of those details were focused on housing, including money to help build apartments and affordable units.
Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a full housing plan will be released ahead of budget day.
More to come