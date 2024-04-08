1 suspect arrested after victim stabbed during downtown home invasion

Toronto police have arrested one of three men suspected of breaking into a downtown apartment and stabbing a resident last month.

Officers were called to the Carlton and Church streets area at around 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say three men forced their way into the unit.

“Once inside they began to assault and stab the victim,” a police release states.

The trio then fled the area. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 7, police executed a search warrant in the Church and Carlton streets area.

Investigators say two people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized.

Police allege one of the two people was involved in the earlier home invasion.

Jermaine Williams, 32, of Toronto, is charged with break and enter, assault causing bodily harm and a variety and drug and gun charges.

Chanel Bolgan, 22, of Toronto, faces a variety of weapons and drug charges.