Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada’s long-awaited defence policy update

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada’s defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.

The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It replaces the current policy, “Strong, Secure, Engaged,” which came out in 2017 and sets out the military’s priorities for 20 years.

That policy lays out plans for major equipment purchases in $164 billion of capital spending.

Work on the updated plan started under former minister Anita Anand and there has been speculation that one version was shelved because it called for too much additional spending.

Blair has said the plan will be aimed at giving Canada’s defence industry the stability and predictability it needs to plan for the future.

Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont. Blair speaks during a media availability in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

