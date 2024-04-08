MPs clad in eclipse glasses stare at ‘surreal’ celestial event on Parliament Hill

Federal Minister of Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne watches the total solar eclipse at Parc Jean Drapeau, in Montreal, Monday, April 8, 2024. Champagne's colleagues in Ottawa also paused the business of government briefly to take in the show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 4:44 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 5:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Not even the vital business of Parliament was enough to keep MPs from slipping outside to glimpse celestial history.

Dozens of elected officials, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, gathered on the Hill to crane their necks skyward.

As darkness descended, Poilievre — from behind a pair of standard-issue eclipse glasses — described the moment as “surreal.”

“It really does feel like a different world,” Poilievre said as the air cooled around him. 

“I hope everybody has a good time, that nobody stares too long at the sun — because we want them to be able to read their briefing notes when they get back to the House,” he added with a chuckle.

Justin Trudeau was spotted taking in the spectacle from the roof of the building that houses the Prime Minister’s Office. 

Standing on a small patch of grass, Liberal MP Jaime Battiste called it one of the biggest highlights of his time on the Hill.

“It kind of humbles you,” said Battiste, still wearing his eclipse glasses. “At this point, nobody cares what party you’re in — you’re just humans taking in a phenomenon.”

Parliamentary activities were briefly suspended to allow MPs and their staff members to enjoy the partial eclipse, said Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who smiled as he took in the sight.

“Millions of people in this country are very excited,” said Guilbeault, before promptly putting his glasses back on to catch another look.

Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, his eyes toward the sky, simply said: “Cool.”

NDP MP Leah Gazan shared a laugh with fellow parliamentarians Lori Idlout and Jenny Kwan as they watched the moon drift across the sun.

“It seems like it maybe should be more exciting than what appeared,” said Kwan shortly after she removed her glasses. 

“But they say this isn’t going to occur for another 300 years. I’m pretty sure by then I won’t be alive, so it’s now or never.”

Idlout, meanwhile, had something beyond the sun and moon on her mind: “I’m really a lot more excited that it’s my colleague Leah Gazan’s birthday today.”

Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez said witnessing the sight was a “big moment.” But as a large truck attempted to drive past where Rodriguez was planted on the road, he moved out the way in hopes of preventing another.

“That would be a bigger one if it hit me,” he laughed.

Further down Wellington Street, the foreign interference inquiry also paused briefly to let lawyers, witnesses and journalists watch the show.

They stood outside the Library and Archives building in downtown Ottawa as the sky darkened, some sharing their eclipse glasses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

— With files from Anja Karadeglija

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

20m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

13m ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

20m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

13m ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse

Niagara Falls was billed as one of the top viewing spots for the total solar eclipse. While clouds got in the way, the city did descend into near total darkness for several minutes as the sun disappeared behind the moon.

2h ago

0:32
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse

Some people in Mexico were the first in North America to witness the solar eclipse. Totality came at 2:07 P.M.

3h ago

4:23
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities

Many Indigenous communities see the eclipse as a time for reunion, peace and family. Melissa Duggan speaks to Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, an astrophysicist with U of T, about the importance of celestial events.

4h ago

3:14
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse

Millions will be gathering across North America to watch the solar eclipse. Melissa Duggan talks to Julie Bolduc-Duval, Director of Discover the Universe, about how families should get ready to view the celestial event.

4h ago

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

6h ago

More Videos