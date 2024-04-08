Rogers Centre renos impress Blue Jays fans but how new field plays still a question

Rogers Centre
Renovations that have enhanced accessibility are complete throughout the lower bowl at Rogers Centre. (Toronto Blue Jays)

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 9:39 pm.

The new-look Rogers Centre made an excellent first impression on fans before the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener.

Friends Matthew Martin, Jack Fisher and Ben Watson, all from Kitchener, Ont., were excited by the extensive renovations to Toronto’s ballpark after the gates opened on Monday before the Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners. Martin said the changes, designed to make the stadium a baseball-first venue, were immediately noticeable.

“I love what they did,” said Martin, who liked how the new seats face home plate. “There’s a lot more room between the seats and the cupholders are so nice.

“I mean everything looks amazing. It’s awesome.”

The renovated 100-level concourse and the new Gate 9 entrance is what immediately struck Watson.

“I was really surprised by the architecture,” said Watson. “The stone and stuff, it feels much more solid.

“The entrance over there, I was really surprised by it. It was so burnished and shiny and glossy. It was like the future, dude.”

Related:

Jamie Larsen, who drove into Toronto with his family from Kingsville, Ont., for the game, thought the renovations gave the Blue Jays the best ballpark in team history.

“From Exhibition Place to the old SkyDome, which was all concrete, this just seems a lot nicer,” said Larsen. “It’s a little more slick than just the concrete that it was before.”

The first phase of renovations were completed in the off-season between 2022 and 2023. They updated the upper bowl and outfield seating areas. Phase 2 was focused on the lower bowl, field, and players-only areas like the dugouts, clubhouses and workout rooms.

“There’s a game room, there’s float tanks, just the look of the players’ clubhouse is something different,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “I probably haven’t seen everything yet to be honest with you, but there’s a lot of it that really stands out.”

All-star shortstop Bo Bichette said the renovations will offer a small competitive advantage, at least when it comes to staying warm during longer innings.

“Moving the batting cages so close to the dugout makes it pretty easy,” he said.

A lengthy pre-game ceremony included a video that showed the transition of the multipurpose stadium to a baseball-specific venue. Originally built in 1989, Rogers Centre was designed to transition from sport to sport easily and was also home to the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and the National Basketball Association’s Toronto Raptors for several years.

How the new field’s dimensions impact the actual game is still unknown.

Traditionally a hitter-friendly stadium, fewer home runs were hit at Rogers Centre last season despite the higher outfield walls being moved closer to home plate. The second phase of renovations shrunk the foul areas, giving catchers and corner infielders less space to catch foul balls.

It also created higher retaining walls in left and right field, meaning outfielders will no longer be able to lean into the stands to catch deep fouls.

“There’s more space taken out than you realize, but I guess we’ll see,” said Schneider. “I guess objectively, yeah, probably you’re going to lose some outs that were caught last year. We’ll see how it plays.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

6m ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

3h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

12h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

4h ago

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

6m ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

3h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

12h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

3h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

4h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

4h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

5h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

6h ago

More Videos