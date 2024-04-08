Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Posted April 8, 2024 11:08 pm.
A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking.
Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting to steal a car.
During the arrest, an officer sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.
Two males have been taken into custody.
No further details have been released.