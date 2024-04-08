Toyota will oversee model certification at subsidiary Daihatsu after safety testing scandal

Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Monday, April 8, 2024. Daihatsu, the Japanese automaker mired in a scandal over fraudulent vehicle tests, will hand over its model certification duties to parent company Toyota, to regain trust among dealers, customers and workers, its new president said Monday. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

April 8, 2024

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota will oversee model certification at its subsidiary Daihatsu to regain trust among dealers, customers and workers after a safety testing scandal, Daihatsu’s new president said Monday.

Toyota Motor Corp. will take a leadership role in various areas, including product development and procurement, said Masahiro Inoue, who took the helm of Daihatsu in March.

“I have been spending each and every day, vowing to revive Daihatsu,” said Inoue, who previously oversaw Toyota’s business in South America.

His predecessor at Daihatsu resigned after the allegations of widespread cheating on safety testing surfaced last year. A third-party review found violations, such as testing just one side of a car instead of both, had persisted for decades.

Production at Daihatsu Motor Co was halted by a government order until proper tests can be done and a system set up to prevent a recurrence. Only some production has since resumed. Daihatsu is known for smaller “kei” cars and off-road vehicles.

No major accidents have been reported in connection with the cheating, but the news has raised questions about oversight at Daihatsu, which is wholly owned by Toyota.

Inoue apologized and said he has visited plants, dealers and suppliers, trying to encourage better communication among the ranks. Dealers have complained customers are waiting, but safety comes first before chasing market share, he added.

He acknowledged trying to deliver products quickly to keep up with demand was one reason for the misconduct.

“All of Daihatsu, as one team, will work hard so people can feel our vehicles are safe. We are about to make a big change,” Inoue said.

Executive Vice President Masanori Kuwata, also from Toyota, said the basic way people work at Daihatsu must change.

“There is no one quick fix,” he told reporters, “but we hope to restore positive energy among the ranks.”

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga...

7h ago

3 arrested in auto theft of 20 vehicles valued at $1.8 million in Bolton
3 arrested in auto theft of 20 vehicles valued at $1.8 million in Bolton

Peel police's Commercial Auto Crime Bureau investigators have arrested three people in a joint auto theft investigation where 20 vehicles valued at $1.8 million were recovered. The investigation, in...

10h ago

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

MONTREAL — Canada will offer an additional evacuation flight out of Haiti next week due to a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country that poured in just as Canada was set to wind...

11h ago

