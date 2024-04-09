Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga.

Authorities were called to the shoreline off Richey Crescent on March 25, 2024, where the woman’s body was located.

A police spokesperson said despite the best efforts of investigators, including fingerprint comparisons and federal database searches of missing persons, police have been unable to identify the woman.

Officers have shared a composite sketch that closely resembles the deceased woman.

She is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, around five feet, with a medium build, black and grey hair, with partial dentures.

She was wearing a black tank top, black yoga pants and boots.

Anyone with information that may help police in identifying the woman and locating her family is asked to contact investigators.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers.