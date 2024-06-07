Feds propose raft of changes to cannabis rules to reduce regulatory burden

The federal government is proposing a raft of changes to cannabis regulations in an effort to reduce the regulatory burden.

Outlined in the latest Canada Gazette, it says the changes will mean about $41 million a year in net benefits in terms of administrative and compliance cost savings.

Proposed changes range from allowing the lids and containers of cannabis products to be different colours, to producers no longer being required to provide paper copies of information sheets to retailers.

Other packaging changes include allowing cut-out windows or transparent packaging so that consumers can see the product before buying, as well as allowing QR codes on packages so buyers could find out more information.

Producers are still generally not allowed to put images or information on the packaging, but the rules would be eased to permit adding if other statues require it, such as the recycling icon.

The changes come as the cannabis industry has faced numerous headwinds and market consolidation following legalization in 2018.