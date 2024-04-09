Years after college student is stabbed to death, California man faces trial in hate case

FILE - Samuel Woodward leaves a court hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018. Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in the trial of Woodward, who's charged with stabbing University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein to death in an act of hate more than six years earlier. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP, Pool, File) Orange County Register/SCNG

By Amy Taxin, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 1:05 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 1:12 am.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — More than six years after University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein was killed, the Southern California man charged with stabbing him to death in an act of hate is expected to stand trial.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the murder case against now-26-year-old Samuel Woodward from Newport Beach, California. He has pleaded not guilty.

Woodward is charged with stabbing to death Bernstein, a 19-year-old gay, Jewish college sophomore who was home visiting his family on winter break. The two young men had previously attended the same high school in Orange County.

Bernstein went missing after he went out with Woodward to a park in Lake Forest, California, in January 2018. Bernstein’s parents found his glasses, wallet and credit cards in his bedroom the next day when he missed a dentist appointment and wasn’t responding to texts or calls, prosecutors wrote in a trial brief.

Days later, Bernstein’s body was found buried at the park in a shallow grave.

Woodward picked Bernstein up from his parents’ home after connecting with him on Snapchat and stabbed him nearly 20 times in the face and neck, authorities said.

DNA evidence linked Woodward to the killing and his cellphone contained troves of anti-gay, antisemitic and hate group materials, authorities said.

Woodward sought to become a member of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, which espoused white supremacy, a year earlier, according to the prosecutors’ brief. He made journal entries, including one titled “diary of hate” that described threats he said he had made to gay people online, the brief said.

A folding knife with a bloodied blade was found in Woodward’s room at his parents’ home in the upscale community of Newport Beach, authorities said. Woodward was arrested two days later.

Woodward has pleaded not guilty to murder with an enhancement for a hate crime.

The case took years to go to trial after questions arose about Woodward’s mental state and following multiple changes of defense attorneys. Woodward was deemed competent to stand trial in late 2022.

One of Woodward’s previous lawyers said his client has Asperger’s syndrome, a developmental disorder that generally causes difficulty with social interactions, and struggled with his own sexuality.

Ken Morrison, Woodward’s attorney, urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions about the case.

“For the past six years, the public has been reading and hearing a prosecution and muckraking narrative about this case that is simply fundamentally wrong,” Morrison wrote in an email. “I caution everyone to respect our judicial process and wait until a jury has been able to see, hear, and evaluate all of the evidence.”

The Orange County district attorney’s office declined to comment on the case ahead of trial.

Amy Taxin, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

3h ago

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle

A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting...

2h ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

6h ago

UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles
UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men's basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday's national championship. Head coach...

2h ago

