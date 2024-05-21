Police believe 5 charged in 2023 home invasion in Vaughan part of ‘larger criminal network’

York Regional Police have charged five people in connection to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve in 2023 and allege they are part of a “larger criminal network.”

The investigation into the group began when officers responded to a report of home invasion in progress on December 24 at around 1:52 a.m. in the Forest Drive and Harmonia Crescent area.

“Three masked suspects forced entry into the home and proceeded to assault and hold the occupants at gunpoint while demanding money,” police said in a release.

When officers arrived they encountered three of the suspects and an officer fired several shots.

“One suspect was taken into custody and two fled the scene,” police explained. “A loaded firearm was dropped by one of the suspects and seized. No one was seriously injured. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked their mandate.”

Investigators say a black sedan was seen fleeing the area. Police later learned that the getaway car was stolen during an armed carjacking in Calgary on November 10, 2023.

In the ensuing investigation, police identified four more suspects who have now been arrested and face dozens of combined charges.

During the probe police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun (pictured below).

“Investigators are releasing photos of the accused because they believe they are part of a larger criminal network and may only be known by their street names,” a release states.

The following suspects have been charged:

Lorrin Wolfe, 33, of Onion Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan

Ali Mohammed, 26, of Toronto

Kesworth Bassaragh, 32, of Toronto

Jamie Lee Tootoosis, 36, of Onion Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan

Elcee Jimmy, 35, of Thunderchild First Nation, Saskatchewan

Police say at the time of the home invasion Wolfe was being sought by multiple police agencies out west for unrelated offences. He was also bound by weapons prohibition orders.

Bassaragh was on parole and was bound by two weapons prohibition orders and Tootoosis was also bound by weapons prohibition orders.