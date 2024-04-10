Police question man, considered person of interest, in woman’s death near Montreal

Quebec provincial police say investigators increasingly believe a woman in her late 20s found dead in an apartment southwest of Montreal was a homicide victim. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 12:17 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 12:26 pm.

CANDIAC, Que. — Quebec provincial police say they are becoming increasingly convinced that a woman in her late 20s found dead in an apartment southwest of Montreal was a homicide victim.

Spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says a man in his 30s, described as a person of interest, is being questioned by investigators.

He says police are working today on the homicide theory as they continue investigating the scene in Candiac, Que.

Local police were called to the suburban apartment building by someone concerned for the woman’s safety.

Police say her body bore marks of violence but an autopsy will be necessary before the cause of death is confirmed.

The violent crimes unit of the Quebec provincial police has taken over the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

0m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

15m ago

All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies
All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies

Toronto police and the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) say all Ontario pharmacies have reported using time-delayed safes to help curb the risk of robberies throughout the province. The time-delayed...

10m ago

