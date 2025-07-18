Law‑firm partner hit with 42 fraud‑related charges in Toronto real‑estate scheme

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 18, 2025 5:35 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 5:36 am.

A Toronto lawyer who co‑owns a downtown boutique firm is facing a barrage of fraud and breach‑of‑trust charges after police allege she siphoned funds from dozens of real‑estate deals over a four‑year span.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that Singa Bui, 42, a partner at Cartel & Bui LLP, was arrested this week and charged with 24 counts of fraud over $5,000, 17 counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Investigators say that between 2021 and 2024, Bui “diverted significant sums” from trust accounts tied to multiple property closings—sometimes her own clients’ money, sometimes funds belonging to other parties in the same transaction.

Bui’s senior partner, Nicholas Cartel, 61, was arrested separately and faces a single count of fraud over $5,000.

Both have been released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening.

updated

1h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack.

1h ago

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening.

updated

2h ago

Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it. Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major...

7h ago

