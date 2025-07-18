A Toronto lawyer who co‑owns a downtown boutique firm is facing a barrage of fraud and breach‑of‑trust charges after police allege she siphoned funds from dozens of real‑estate deals over a four‑year span.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that Singa Bui, 42, a partner at Cartel & Bui LLP, was arrested this week and charged with 24 counts of fraud over $5,000, 17 counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Investigators say that between 2021 and 2024, Bui “diverted significant sums” from trust accounts tied to multiple property closings—sometimes her own clients’ money, sometimes funds belonging to other parties in the same transaction.

Bui’s senior partner, Nicholas Cartel, 61, was arrested separately and faces a single count of fraud over $5,000.

Both have been released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.