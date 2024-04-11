Books on artificial intelligence, space law shortlisted for Donner Prize

By The Canadian Press

April 11, 2024

TORONTO — Books on artificial intelligence, space law and wrongful convictions are among the works shortlisted for the $60,000 Donner Prize, which recognizes the best public policy book by a Canadian.

Benjamin Alarie is a finalist for “The Legal Singularity: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Law Radically Better,” which jurors call “important and timely.”

Also in the running are Michael Byers and Aaron Boley for “Who Owns Outer Space? International Law, Astrophysics, and the Sustainable Development of Space,” which jurors say provides a road map for Canadian lawmakers.

Kent Roach made the short list for “Wrongfully Convicted: Guilty Pleas, Imagined Crimes, and What Canada Must Do to Safeguard Justice,” which the jury calls a “deft presentation of the deficiencies in the Canadian justice system.”

Joanna Baron and Christine Van Geyn were shortlisted for “Pandemic Panic: How Canadian Government Responses to COVID-19 Changed Civil Liberties Forever,” which jurors say offers analysis that provides lessons for future crises.

Rounding out the short list is Ignacio Cofone, whose book “The Privacy Fallacy: Harm and Power in the Information Economy” jurors say provides “sound analysis and evidence-based arguments.”

The winner, who will be announced at a gala dinner in Toronto on May 8, will receive $60,000 while the four other finalists will get $7,500.

