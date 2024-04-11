Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Shutterstock.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 12:21 pm.

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking lot.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Feb. 22, 2024. It’s alleged that four suspects lured the victim through social media to a high school near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

When the victim exited the vehicle, the four suspects emerged and began to threaten the individual. It’s alleged that one of the suspects was armed with a knife and demanded the victim’s keys. Police said the victim was then stabbed in the leg and struck over the head. The four suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was treated in a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related:

An extensive investigation led to the arrests of three youths, including an 11-year-old girl who was released from custody due to her age.

A 13-year-old girl from Mississauga and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton were charged with crimes that included robbery, assault causing bodily harm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fourth youth, a 17-year-old male from Brampton, who is wanted for robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing, and police expect more charges to be laid. The accused parties were not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

breaking

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

1h ago

Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: TPS
Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: TPS

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he'd force them to drink...

2h ago

Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO

The parliamentary budget officer says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap. The newly released report looks at how many more homes would...

27m ago

Top Stories

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle, family says

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media. In a post shared on X, Simpson's family wrote that he passed away on Wednesday. "He was...

breaking

1h ago

Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister
Dentists won't need to sign up for national dental-care plan to participate: health minister

Amid criticism and concerns about the national dental-care plan, Health Minister Mark Holland tells CityNews dentists won't have to sign up for the new plan anymore to participate in the program. Under...

1h ago

Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: TPS
Man posed as Toronto police officer, purchased alcohol for minors prior to sexual assaults: TPS

A recruit at the Ontario Police College is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a Toronto police officer on social media and lured minors to bars, where he'd force them to drink...

2h ago

Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO

The parliamentary budget officer says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap. The newly released report looks at how many more homes would...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

2h ago

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?
2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.
1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.
More Videos