Girl, 13, and boy, 16, charged in armed Brampton carjacking, 11-year-old girl also involved

Two youths aged 13 and 16 were arrested, and another 11-year-old girl was released from custody following an armed carjacking in Brampton that saw the victim stabbed and injured in a high school parking lot.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Feb. 22, 2024. It’s alleged that four suspects lured the victim through social media to a high school near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

When the victim exited the vehicle, the four suspects emerged and began to threaten the individual. It’s alleged that one of the suspects was armed with a knife and demanded the victim’s keys. Police said the victim was then stabbed in the leg and struck over the head. The four suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was treated in a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An extensive investigation led to the arrests of three youths, including an 11-year-old girl who was released from custody due to her age.

A 13-year-old girl from Mississauga and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton were charged with crimes that included robbery, assault causing bodily harm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fourth youth, a 17-year-old male from Brampton, who is wanted for robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing, and police expect more charges to be laid. The accused parties were not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).