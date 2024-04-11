Higgs says he didn’t expect gender policy changes in schools to become national wave

OTTAWA — Premier Blaine Higgs says he never expected other provinces to follow New Brunswick’s lead on requiring teachers to seek parental consent before using a student’s preferred pronouns.

Higgs was speaking to a crowd of conservative faithful at the annual Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa.

New Brunswick was the first province in Canada to impose the rule for students under 16 last June, prompting backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have since followed suit — a development Higgs says he did not expect, but is now watching closely.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to address the conference later today.

Poilievre has said minors should not have access to puberty blockers and that transgender athletes should be barred from female sports and change rooms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press