One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

Queen shooting
Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2024 5:08 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 5:10 am.

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto’s Fashion District.

Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Three victims were located with gunshot wounds. One was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, and two others suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The victim who was critically injured has since died, police confirmed with 680 News Radio Toronto.

The ages and genders of the victims were not provided. There is no suspect information at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

6h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

10h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

11h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

8h ago

Top Stories

Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York
Police expand search for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police have expanded their search into Scarborough for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York. Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie...

6h ago

Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek
Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after 'illegal spill' into Etobicoke Creek

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek. City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the...

10h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

11h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

17h ago

2:35
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?
Is Canada inching closer to an interest rate cut?

The Bank of Canada is holding the key interest rate steady at 5 per cent. Business Editor Kris McCusker with whether rates could start falling in the near future.

18h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

21h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.
More Videos