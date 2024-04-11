One dead, 2 others injured in downtown overnight triple-shooting

One person is dead, and two others are recovering from serious injuries following an overnight triple shooting in Toronto’s Fashion District.

Police were called to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Three victims were located with gunshot wounds. One was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, and two others suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The victim who was critically injured has since died, police confirmed with 680 News Radio Toronto.

The ages and genders of the victims were not provided. There is no suspect information at this time.