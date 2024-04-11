TTC electrical, trades workers preparing to strike

TTC
A TTC sign is seen in front of a condo development in North York, Ontario, on April 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan 2024

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 9:31 am.

Approximately 700 TTC electrical and trades workers are prepared to walk off the job if a new bargaining deal is not reached.

CUPE Local 2, representing the TTC staffers, has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 22. The electrical and trades employees have been without a contract since April 2022.

Sumit Guleria, President of CUPE Local 2, said the ongoing bargaining talks dating back to February of this year have been frustrating as they demand fair wages.

“None of us desire a strike, yet we’re left with no choice,” Guleria said. “Our services are critical for public safety and directly impact customer well-being. Fair recognition and treatment of our members’ invaluable contributions are imperative.”

A spokesperson for Cupe Local 2 said the hundreds of workers are prepared to strike to secure fair treatment and compensation.

TTC service could be impacted next week

If the walkout happens on Monday, it will be the first time in more than a decade that any unionized TTC workers have taken job action after a landmark 2023 court ruling overturned a law banning TTC employees from striking.

In February, TTC CEO Rick Leary said he hoped they could reach an agreement but added they have contingency plans in case of any job action, which Leary admitted could impact service.

Cupe Local 2 said that the demand for a fair wage increase is at the core of the negotiated issues, with workers advocating for a raise to ensure their earnings “remain in step with the surging inflation rates.”

“We prioritize safety at every level within the TTC to ensure everyone can commute safely,” Guleria added. “It’s crucial that we never compromise on the quality of our work by cutting corners.”

Correction note: This story previously stated that the strike would occur next week, on Monday, April 15. It has been updated with the correct date.

