Thunderstorms possible in GTA with ‘significant rainfall’ expected through Friday morning

heavy rain
Heavy rainfall. (Photo by Inge Maria)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 11, 2024 1:26 pm.

The GTA is under a special weather statement as the region is expected to get “significant rainfall” Thursday and into Friday, as well as potential thunderstorms.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just after 12:30 p.m. The rain has already been falling since early morning.

“Rain has overspread the area and will continue through tonight. A risk of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into tonight,” it stated.

The national weather agency says around 20-45 millimetres of rain could fall in the GTA by Friday morning, with around 50 millimetres possible for areas that get hit by thunderstorms.

As the rain moves through the region, wind gusts will intensify up to 80 km/h Friday afternoon into nightfall.

Environment Canada warn the heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on the roadways.

Ahead of the soaking conditions, GTA residents basked in sunshine and temperatures in the high teens on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, daytime temperatures over the next couple of days will be in the low teens and fall to low single digits overnight Friday and into the weekend.

Click here to view your extended forecast and sign up for the 680 News Radio Toronto weather guarantee.

