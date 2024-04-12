CP NewsAlert: Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway this morning.

The road access to the lagoon is blocked by members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, but an official at the scene says an attempt to get the female orca calf out of the lagoon and transferred into the open ocean is underway.

A First Nation official who declined to provide his name says the attempt is going ahead because of the favourable weather conditions.

More coming.

The Canadian Press