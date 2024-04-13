Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

A quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
A quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 13, 2024 8:45 pm.

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park.

On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m. police executed a search warrant at a tent encampment located at the park.

Allegedly, officers executed a search warrant on a number of tents in an encampment.

Two people were located and arrested, and a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located inside a tent.

Pablo Jose Bermudez Garcia, 57, of Toronto, was charged with eight different offences including possession of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Gregoriou Fera, 33, of Toronto, was charged with assault as well as possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

0m ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

1h ago

'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot
'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot

SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said, with hundreds fleeing the chaotic scene, many weeping as they carried...

3h ago

Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton
Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton

Investigators from Peel police's Central Robbery Bureau have charged a man in connection to an armed home invasion that occurred in Brampton, also connecting the man to two other robberies. On Nov....

2h ago

Top Stories

Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also...

0m ago

Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day
Nathaniel Veltman intended to file for Inmate Notice of Appeal on sentencing day

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his Inmate Notice of Appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filing a Notice of Appeal...

1h ago

'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot
'Run, run, run': Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death, and the suspect fatally shot

SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said, with hundreds fleeing the chaotic scene, many weeping as they carried...

3h ago

Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton
Suspect arrested for armed home invasion and two additional robberies in Brampton

Investigators from Peel police's Central Robbery Bureau have charged a man in connection to an armed home invasion that occurred in Brampton, also connecting the man to two other robberies. On Nov....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Iran launches aerial attack on Israel
Iran launches aerial attack on Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

7m ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.

22h ago

2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
1:52
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Defence calls final witness in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The defence has called its final witness in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer. Erica Natividad with more on the police officer’s testimony and what's next in the trial.

More Videos