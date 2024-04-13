Arrests made in drug investigation at Clarence Square Park

Toronto police have made multiple arrests after a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located in a tent in an encampment in Clarence Square Park.

On Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m. police executed a search warrant at a tent encampment located at the park.

Allegedly, officers executed a search warrant on a number of tents in an encampment.

Two people were located and arrested, and a quantity of drugs and a metal replica firearm were located inside a tent.

Pablo Jose Bermudez Garcia, 57, of Toronto, was charged with eight different offences including possession of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Gregoriou Fera, 33, of Toronto, was charged with assault as well as possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.