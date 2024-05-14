Cyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in downtown Toronto

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a commercial van while riding her bicycle in downtown Toronto.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of Dundas Street West and McCaul Street just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed the cyclist to hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas are closed at McCaul for the collision investigation.