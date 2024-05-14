Cyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in downtown Toronto

A cyclist was struck by a commercial van near Dundas Street West and McCaul Street on May 14, 2024
A cyclist was struck by a commercial van near Dundas Street West and McCaul Street on May 14, 2024. (Hugues Cormier/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 14, 2024 11:43 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 12:20 pm.

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a commercial van while riding her bicycle in downtown Toronto.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of Dundas Street West and McCaul Street just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed the cyclist to hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas are closed at McCaul for the collision investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

3h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

3h ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

41m ago

Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case
Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said. Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street...

3h ago

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

3h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

3h ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

41m ago

Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case
Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said. Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

19h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

20h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos