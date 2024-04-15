Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square
Posted April 15, 2024 2:56 pm.
Last Updated April 15, 2024 2:58 pm.
Toronto Fire crews doused a blaze on the 12th floor of a highrise in Maple Leaf Square on Monday afternoon that closed roads in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Crews rushed to 14 York St. at around 12:23 p.m. after flames could be seen on an apartment balcony.
Toronto Fire says the fire spread to a second balcony and glass shattered and fell to the street below, forcing road closures as a precaution.