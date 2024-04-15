Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square

Toronto Fire crews doused a blaze on the 12th floor of a highrise in Maple Leaf Square on Monday afternoon that closed roads in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Crews rushed to 14 York St. at around 12:23 p.m. after flames could be seen on an apartment balcony.

A fire on York St, #Toronto. Maple leaf square. pic.twitter.com/4kWAd24YQ2 — Bruno Garcia (@brungarc) April 15, 2024

Toronto Fire says the fire spread to a second balcony and glass shattered and fell to the street below, forcing road closures as a precaution.