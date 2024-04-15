Winning bidder of classic hockey cards looks to find owner who cares more about them

A man who says he was the winning bidder for more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out. A case containing 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee 1979-80 hockey cards is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heritage Auctions *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 6:12 am.

The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he’s feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out.

“When I heard the runner-up bidder was literally devastated by missing out on acquiring this, I felt real empathy for him,” Jack Arshawsky of Thornhill, Ont. said in an interview, adding he’s hoping someone famous, perhaps even Wayne Gretzky, might be interested in taking the boxes off his hands.

Heritage Auctions said the lot, which sold last month, contained 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979-80 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards.

Odds suggest that means there could be 25 to 30 copies of Gretzky rookie cards in the collection.

Arshawsky, who said he’s in the real-estate business, explained that he’s not a huge card collector himself but has a keen eye for value, and was keeping close tabs on online bidding for the boxes as the auction deadline loomed in February. He said he already owns one rookie Gretzky card, something that had once belonged to his uncle, which further piqued his interest.

He said he drank four cans of energy drink to stay sharp as each new bid prompted a half-hour wait for responses. There was a celebration when he won, he said, but then he watched an interview of an auction company official speaking about the second-place bidder.

“It got me thinking that I’m not really so passionate … as a lot of others would be, and I decided that it should really have a home where it’s truly appreciated for the Holy Grail of hockey cards memorabilia that it is,” Arshawsky said.

So far, he said he’s reached out to a litany of stars and famous collectors including Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz, professional poker player Daniel Negreanu and rapper Drake to see if they’ll take the boxes. He only wants what he’s paid for them. No one has called back yet, though.

“These people are basically impossible to make contact with, so it seemed like the best way get in contact with them was to announce it to the world and somebody — one of their friends — are probably going to eventually inform them that, hey, your name was mentioned with the guy who won the auction .. and he believed that you might give these cards a good home,” he said.

Arshawsky made it clear he’s got the money to cover his bid — he inherited a bundle from an uncle who’d bought farmland in the Greater Toronto Area decades ago and later sold it.

The discovery of the boxes, and the bidding to acquire them, garnered significant attention.

Jason Simonds, the sports consignment director at Heritage Auctions, said when bidding was underway that the boxes were a “once-in-a-generation find,” adding he believed it was the first time a case had been made available since 1979.

Simonds told The Canadian Press he got involved after a man and his father in Regina found the case when they were clearing out a storage room in the house. He said the father has been a longtime collector, noting he also had a set of baseball cards in the storage room worth about $200,000.

The family asked to remain anonymous.

The cards were brought to Indiana in an armoured vehicle to get it authenticated. Baseball Card Exchange, which inspected the boxes, found them to be in pristine condition and sealed.

Each box of the hockey cards contains 48 packs, and each pack has 14 cards. A pack cost 20 cents in 1979.  

A mint condition Gretzky rookie card fetched $3.75 million when it was auctioned in 2021, although Simonds explained it’s likely that not all Gretzky cards within the boxes will attain the highest rating of “gem mint 10.” 

Arshawsky said the cards remain in a vault in Texas. He said he’d like them to go to someone who will display them where the public could see them, and that if no one suitable wants them, he’ll give them to a former school crush who he said inspired his interest in hockey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan,...

2h ago

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

12h ago

Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March
Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March

A man is wanted following an alleged unprovoked assault on a TTC bus near Pioneer Village station last month, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Northwest Gate area...

1h ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

updated

44m ago

Top Stories

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan,...

2h ago

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

12h ago

Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March
Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March

A man is wanted following an alleged unprovoked assault on a TTC bus near Pioneer Village station last month, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Northwest Gate area...

1h ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

updated

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

12h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

12h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos