3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW

Toronto police say three carjacking suspects showed an “absolute disregard for the lives” of officers when they allegedly smashed into police vehicles while attempting to evade arrest in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area on Friday night.

All three suspects were taken into custody and now face a barrage of robbery and weapons charges.

Police say the trio were responsible for two violent, armed carjackings of high-end vehicles — a 2024 BMW X5, valued at approximately $175,000 and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus, valued at approximately $400,000.

The first incident took place on Saturday, April 6, at around 2 p.m. in the Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road area.

Investigators say the victim was getting out of a BMW in a parking lot when three suspects jumped out of an SUV that was parked nearby.

The suspects, wearing all black clothing and masks, approached the victim and demanded their car keys at gunpoint. They fled in the vehicle. The victim was not injured.

A few days later, on Thursday, April 11, police say four suspects approached the owner of a white Lamborghini Urus at a gas station in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

“The owner was repeatedly assaulted by the suspects who eventually took the victim’s keys and fled in the Lamborghini,” a police release states.

“The other males involved fled in the other vehicle. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

A stolen Lamborghini seized during a carjacking investigation by Toronto Police. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

Police made a break in the case on Friday, April 12, when they spotted the stolen Lamborghini in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area at around 10:27 p.m., following it to a parking lot on Barmac Drive where the driver got out and entered an establishment.

“While conducting surveillance on the Lamborghini, officers then observed a BMW X5 arrive at the same parking lot, the same vehicle involved in the carjacking on April 6,” a police release adds.

“When the BMW attempted to leave the area, officers move in to effect arrests.”

But police say the suspects did not comply, and reversed up a hill, smashing into several police vehicles while trying to escape.

All three suspects were eventually arrested.

Superintendent Andy Singh said police were forced to smash the window of the vehicle and deploy a Taser to stop the suspects, who he said showed “nothing short of an absolute disregard for any lives.”

“These criminals are violent,” he said during a Tuesday conference. “They pose a very grave threat to both our residents and our officers.”

Both stolen vehicles were recovered and police say they seized $18,000 cash and three firearms during the arrest.

Mehkash Sohal, 21, of Mississauga, Daquon Green, 19, of Oakville, and a 17-year-old male youth from Oshawa are facing dozens of charges.