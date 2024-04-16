Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Ottawa falls short of providing the transit infrastructure funding needed to replace old subway trains on Line 2 during the 2024 budget. Mayor Chow says she will try and negotiate for the money needed. Mark McAllister reports.

By Mark McAllister and Meredith Bond

Posted April 16, 2024 6:35 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 7:12 pm.

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing.

“Whether it is to buy existing buildings, moving people into shelters, protecting expanding affordable housing, all of that (is in) there,” Chow shared in a press conference following the budget announcement.

Several of the housing announcements in the budget had been made previously including loans and contributions to non-profits to acquire more rental housing as well as funding for builders that are using new innovations like pre-fabricated or modular housing.

Related:

Affordable housing advocates say there are a number of city projects that have been sitting on the shelf waiting for this kind of funding.

For years, the city’s been planning a major housing development on the land surrounding Islington subway station, which is a transit hub for the subway and buses along with a large surface parking lot.

“Four towers, up to 55 storeys, for 14-hundred residential units – much of which would be considered affordable,” said Mark Richardson, the HousingNowTO Technical Lead. “We could start parceling up these parking lots right now and the feds could be arriving with the funds, both of loans and grants, to make the affordable housing work on these sites.” 

Billions in federal funding laid out in the budget will help with projects like this – and others on a much smaller scale – with low-cost loans and grants to support building rental housing.

President and CEO of Toronto Region Board of Trade, Giles Gherson, said while more money for infrastructure is key, roads and transit are also a major factor in making sure Toronto thrives.

“It’s billions of dollars in costs and it’s very needed for the economy, for the city to work properly to be able to get people to work and back home. To be able to get people to retail and do what they want to do. Get around the city. Mobility is crucial also for goods and services not just people,” said Gherson.

Chow was disappointed at the lack of funds for transit this year in the budget, saying it’ll keep them from being able to submit an order to replace the aging Line 2 subway cars.

“We are not able to unlock the $1.6 billion that we’ve put aside to both the provincial and municipal government, but I will keep working to negotiate the funds to replace this aging Bloor subway cars and I’m hopeful that we will be able to find some funding for it.”

Other priorities included in the budget that will impact Toronto include the National School Food Program, something Chow has emphasized a need for, and more funding to help housing refugees.

The budget includes $1.1 billion over three years, starting in 2024-2025, to extend the Interim Housing Assistance Program. Chow said that “would cover what the city needs in sheltering over 6,000 refugees this year. And the federal government committed to support our shelter system so we are very happy that they’ve delivered.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

2h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

4h ago

Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes
Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes

Plans called for every second UP Express train to run between Union Station and Toronto Pearson airport without stopping at Bloor or Weston.

2m ago

5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

At least five arrests have been made after a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirm between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking...

1m ago

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

2h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

4h ago

Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes
Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes

Plans called for every second UP Express train to run between Union Station and Toronto Pearson airport without stopping at Bloor or Weston.

2m ago

5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

At least five arrests have been made after a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirm between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

5h ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

6h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

22h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.
More Videos