Pro-Palestinian protesters block rail line in west end, GO and UP Express not affected: Toronto police

protest
Pro-Palestinian block a rail line in Toronto. CityNews helicopter.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 16, 2024 5:56 pm.

A group of Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked a rail line in the city’s west end.

Toronto police confirm between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks at Pelham Avenue and Olser Street, near Dupont Street and Dundas Street West.

GO Transit and UP Express are not impacted, police said.

Police are on scene, but there’s no word on arrests at this point.

Police have closed Olser Street from Cariboo Avenue to Linder Street, and Pelham Avenue at Uxbridge Avenue.

More to come

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

1h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

2h ago

Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'
Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'

The federal government says it plans to explore new measures to expand access to "alternative financing products, like halal mortgages.” According to the federal budget, the Liberal government has...

1h ago

Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget

OTTAWA — With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, here's a look at some of the winners and losers: Winner: Small businesses Carbon tax rebates for small businesses...

1h ago

