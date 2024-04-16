Pro-Palestinian protesters block rail line in west end, GO and UP Express not affected: Toronto police
Posted April 16, 2024 5:56 pm.
A group of Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked a rail line in the city’s west end.
Toronto police confirm between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks at Pelham Avenue and Olser Street, near Dupont Street and Dundas Street West.
GO Transit and UP Express are not impacted, police said.
Police are on scene, but there’s no word on arrests at this point.
Police have closed Olser Street from Cariboo Avenue to Linder Street, and Pelham Avenue at Uxbridge Avenue.
More to come