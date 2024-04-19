Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400

A woman and her baby were injured after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound portion of Highway 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews that officers were called to the area at around 8 a.m. on Friday following reports of an erratic driver on the highway, which resulted in the collision.

Photos from the scene showed a blue vehicle rolled over in a ditch. The occupants, a mother and her baby, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The ages of the victims were not immediately provided.

OPP said charges are pending against the driver who crashed into the woman’s car, and the road cleanup will continue. Traffic is still down to a single lane approaching Innisfil Beach Road.