A look at what’s in the $95 billion foreign aid package passed by the House

After months of stalemates and dysfunction, the U.S House of Representatives votes in favor of sending $61B in foreign aid to Ukraine. Karling Donoghue with why some representatives are not pleased with the vote, and what this means for Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2024 3:39 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 7:00 pm.

A look at what’s in the $95 billion package passed by the House on Saturday that will provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish U.S. weapons systems and give humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Senate passage is expected this coming week. President Joe Biden has promised to sign the package as soon as he gets it.

The broad spending breakdown:

—about $61 billion for Ukraine and replenishing U.S. weapons stockpiles. The overall amount provided to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons would be $13.8 billion. Ukraine would receive more than $9 billion of economic assistance in the form of “forgivable loans.”

—about $26 billion for supporting Israel and providing humanitarian relief for people in Gaza. About $4 billion of that would be dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total would go toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

—about $8 billion for helping U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region and countering China. More than $3.3 billion would go toward submarine infrastructure and development, with an additional $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and other regional allies.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

6h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

8h ago

Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record
Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Hockey fans packed Montreal's Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women's hockey around the world. The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal...

3h ago

Toronto police warn public about calls involving fraudsters posing as officers
Toronto police warn public about calls involving fraudsters posing as officers

Toronto police want to warn the public of a telephone scam where numbers from the Toronto Police Service are being "spoofed". Police say there have been several instances over the last few weeks where...

1h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

6h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

8h ago

Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record
Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Hockey fans packed Montreal's Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women's hockey around the world. The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal...

3h ago

Toronto police warn public about calls involving fraudsters posing as officers
Toronto police warn public about calls involving fraudsters posing as officers

Toronto police want to warn the public of a telephone scam where numbers from the Toronto Police Service are being "spoofed". Police say there have been several instances over the last few weeks where...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos