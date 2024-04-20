Police investigating vandalism at Toronto synagogue

A police car sits outside of a broken window at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue. (X/HonestRepCanada)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 20, 2024 4:09 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a synagogue in North York was vandalized on Friday.

Police received a call at 3:52 a.m. on Friday morning for a break-and-enter at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue on Bayview Avenue.

The synagogue was vandalized, as police found glass broken and numerous windows damaged. Police say there was no graffiti and nothing was stolen.

An investigation is ongoing and police are looking for video of the incident.

Currently the vandalism is being investigated as a potential hate crime. There is no word on suspects.

Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh spoke out on X about the vandalism, saying the crime must be investigated and prosecuted.

